Atlantic Social Impact Exchange Summit to be held in St. John’s in September

From September 25 to 27 the first Atlantic Social Impact Exchange Summit will be held in St. John’s. The summit will be hosted by Common Good Solutions.

Social impact thought leaders, policymakers, industry experts, and social finance practitioners from across Atlantic Canada will come together to shape the future of social finance in the region.

Common Good CEO, Chelsey MacNeil said, “When business comes together with the charitable, not for profit and public sectors, we can make social impact at a deep level in our communities. Social impact and social finance policy and decision making are needed now more than ever as our communities face housing, economic and health inequities.”

The summit will be held at The Rooms and the Delta Hotel in St. John’s. The event is open to anyone. Interested attendees can register here.