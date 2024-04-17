Atlantic Premiers Write Federal Ministers Regarding Carbon Tax Rebates

Atlantic Canada Premiers recently wrote Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland and Minister of Small Business Rechie Valdez regarding the billions of carbon tax rebates overdue to Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises.

Premiers are concerned about the federal government’s approach to managing carbon tax rebates for businesses in the region.

Premiers urged the Ministers to take immediate action to both ensure the prompt return of the overdue carbon tax revenues to businesses in the Atlantic provinces and to establish a transparent and efficient mechanism for annual distribution going forward.