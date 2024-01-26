Arts NL Calling Out Inappropriate Behaviour

ArtsNL has been able to provide additional investment to the arts community thanks to funding from the provincial government.

This funding increase has also brought a change in behaviour, and the ArtsNL team has been subjected to a significant increase in inappropriate behaviour.

While the organization understands deep disappointment and frustration can be felt by artists when their peer-assessed applications are not successful, they are reminding the community that rude and aggressive telephone calls or emails, slander, and threatening tones or words are not acceptable.