MusicNL Week 2025 kicks off with five days of live music, industry growth and celebration

Arts & Entertainment, News November 12th, 2025

MusicNL Week officially kicks off today, launching five days of performances, professional development, and community celebration across downtown St. John’s. From Nov. 12-16, more than 40 artists will take the stage across five venues – The Rock House, The Ship, The Black Sheep, the Sheraton Hotel Newfoundland, and the St. John’s Convention Centre for eight showcases, a Songwriters’ Circle, a Music Business Conference, the MusicNL Industry Awards, and the MusicNL Awards Gala.



Full schedules, artist lineups, conference schedules, and tickets are available at musicnl.ca.



MusicNL Goes Union: Supporting Musicians and Fair Work

For the first time, all MusicNL Week performers will work under union contracts, thanks to a new partnership with the Canadian Federation of Musicians (CFM) and its Newfoundland and Labrador office, CFM Local 820.



The CFM is the leading professional organization representing Canadian musicians, negotiating fair agreements, protecting ownership of recorded music, and securing benefits such as health care and pensions for members. With expertise ranging from touring and recording to immigration and royalties, the CFM advocates for a stronger, fairer working environment for professional musicians across Canada.



“This partnership is a milestone for MusicNL,” said Tamara Kater, Executive Director of MusicNL. “By working with the union, we’re reinforcing our commitment to fairness, professionalism, and sustainable careers for Newfoundland and Labrador’s artists. We are also upholding the long history of labour organization in our province.”



Rozalind MacPhail, Executive Director of CFM Local 820, added “This partnership marks a new era for Newfoundland and Labrador’s music community. Union contracts affirm that musicians deserve fair pay, safety, and respect. Local 820 is proud to stand with MusicNL in championing a professional standard that values artists’ work with the dignity and recognition it deserves.”



Kick Off in Style: The Red Carpet Experience

Before the Awards Gala kicks off on Saturday at the St. John’s Convention Centre, guests can make their entrance in style on the Red Carpet.



Gala tickets can be purchased at the Mary Browns Box Office here.