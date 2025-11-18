Celtic Woman-A New Era tour to make stop in St. John’s on May 2

Arts & Entertainment, News November 18th, 2025

Grammy-nominated global music sensation Celtic Woman, the most successful all-female Irish group in history, is set to return to North America and captivate audiences once again with their new tour, CELTIC WOMAN – A NEW ERA. Launching a bold new chapter in the iconic group’s celebrated 21-year journey, the tour will make three stops in Atlantic Canada, including the Mary Brown’s Centre in St. John’s on Saturday, May 2.



The new show, featuring Mairéad Carlin, Muirgen O’Mahony, Ciara Ní Mhurchú, and new singer Caitríona Sherlock will fuse the ensemble’s signature sound with fresh orchestrations, dynamic stage production, and a contemporary spark that honors Ireland’s rich musical and cultural heritage while embracing Celtic Woman’s continued evolution.



Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

Audiences can expect an unforgettable and energetic evening with renowned and breathtaking harmonies, stirring original compositions, and instrumental virtuosity brought to life by the four extraordinary Irish women performers, accompanied by Irish dancers and a full ensemble playing Celtic staples including the bagpipe, bodhran, whistles, and Uilleann pipes. From Irish classics and contemporary favorites to classical masterpieces and original songs, the performances will reflect the vibrancy of modern Ireland while honoring centuries of musical heritage.