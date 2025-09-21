‘Alana’ wins Alan Doyle lookalike contest Please enable JavaScriptplay-rounded-fill LinkEmbedCopy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed. Arts & Entertainment, News September 21st, 2025 Dozens turned out at Bannerman Park for an Alan Doyle lookalike contest this weekend. Related Articles June 27, 2025 NSO announces new Principal Pops Conductor Read more June 29, 2025 The Rooms celebrates 20th anniversary Read more June 30, 2025 This year’s Folk Festival will likely be the last, Folk Arts Society says Read more June 10, 2025 Ritche Perez’s digitized camcorder video brings St. John’s of the ’90s back to life Read more June 11, 2025 Brian Wilson, Beach Boys visionary leader, dies at age 82 Read more June 13, 2025 Former Grand Falls-Windsor town councillor launches children’s book on Mi’kmaq culture Read more