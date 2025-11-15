Adam Baldwin announces solo show in St. John’s on Feb. 21 at The Majestic Theatre

Arts & Entertainment, News November 15th, 2025

After crossing the country on Blue Rodeo’s 40th Anniversary Tour, singer-songwriter Adam Baldwin returns to St. John’s for a solo performance at The Majestic Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at sonicconcerts.com.

Baldwin recently released a double single, recorded live at the Light House Arts Centre in Halifax last December. “Burning Man” and “Say Hello” are available to stream now wherever you get your music.

Baldwin has been a mainstay of the Atlantic Canadian music scene for more than a decade. With his sophomore full-length album, Concertos & Serenades, Baldwin – born and raised “inside these imaginary lines” that denote Nova Scotia – offers an East Coast testimony that challenges the typical tourism marketing gloss. Through eight masterful yarns, the songwriter bears witness to and pays tribute to a tradition of desperation: sinners and losers, perpetual failures, and down-and-out phantoms that haunt his home’s coastlines and back roads—without passing judgment. Some of the tales happened, some didn’t, and most walk a tightrope between truth and fiction.

Starting as a member of rock combo Gloryhound before joining Matt Mays & El Torpedo in 2009, Baldwin’s own music has continued to evolve since his award-winning, self-titled solo debut EP in 2013. In 2016, Baldwin released his first full-length album, No Telling When (Precisely Nineteen Eight-Five), featuring the singles “Daylight” and “Anytime.” In 2019, he released the follow-up, No Rest for the Wicked, which included “Salvation” and “Dark Beside the Dawn.”

This show is open to all ages and has reserved seating. Doors open at 7 p.m., and showtime is 8 p.m.