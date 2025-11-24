17th Annual Mummers Festival kicks off this weekend and runs until Dec. 13

Arts & Entertainment, News November 24th, 2025

The Mummers Festival returns for its 17th year, running from Nov. 29 to Dec. 13 at various venues throughout St. John’s. A proud recipient of the Inaugural Premier’s Medal for Arts & Heritage, the Mummers Festival has grown to become a beloved cultural icon in our province.

There is a jam-packed schedule of workshops, events, performances, and our signature event, the Mummers Parade. Many of our old favourites, such as our ugly stick workshops, return and there will be several new programs as well. The third annual Mummers Festival Kitchen Party returns, hosted by Eda Kumquat and featuring live music by The Rovin’eers.

This year also focuses on the Mummers Play – a traditional folk play, often featuring a

hero who is killed in a fight and then revived by a doctor, symbolizing the death and rebirth of nature. An

oral Christmas tradition brought to Newfoundland by settlers in the sixteenth century, the Mummers Play

would take place in the home during the twelve nights of Christmas. Events include an evening performance which will include live traditional music and dancing, as well as an in-depth panel discussion on the Mummers Play and its story, both happening at The Rooms. There’s also a new workshop “Make Your Own Christmas Dragon” to reflect the dragon character in the traditional play!

It all leads up to our signature events on Saturday, Dec. 13: the Mummers Parade in Bowring Park, followed by the Scuff ‘n Scoff Concert featuring beloved musician Bud Davidge.

Admission to all Mummers Festival events is free.