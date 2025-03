An arrest warrant has been issued for 43-year-old Samantha Piercey of Glovertown. Piercey is known to frequent St. John’s. She failed to attend a recent court date in Clarenville in relation to charges of causing a disturbance and theft under $5000.00.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with any information about the current location of Piercey is asked to contact Clarenville RCMP at 709-466-3211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).