Arrest warrant issued for Nicholas Rich of Natuashish

An arrest warrant has been issued for 31-year-old Nicholas Rich of Natuashish in relation to charges including assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, assault causing bodily harm and breach of a release order. Anyone with information on the current location of Nicholas Rich is asked to contact Natuashish RCMP at 709-478-8900.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.