News

Arrest warrant issued for Nicholas Rich of Natuashish

Posted: October 6, 2023 4:02 pm
By Web Team


An arrest warrant has been issued for 31-year-old Nicholas Rich of Natuashish in relation to charges including assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, assault causing bodily harm and breach of a release order. Anyone with information on the current location of Nicholas Rich is asked to contact Natuashish RCMP at 709-478-8900.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Post Views: 0

Scroll to top