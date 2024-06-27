Areas of fog in eastern Newfoundland causing reduced visibility

Across the Avalon and Burin PEninsulas roads are dry, however, there are areas of thick fog causing reduced visibility in some areas. In central and on the west coast, roads are dry. There are wet roads on the Great Northern Peninsula.

In Labrador, roads are wet in some areas. Route 500 remains closed between Churchill Falls and Twin Falls.

The MV Marine Coaster III left South East Bight today at 6:00 and will be load and go in Pettie Forte. It will return to South East Bight to try and pick up the schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport WestJet flights 560 and 561 are delayed. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Westjet flights 415 and 521 are delayed.