The provincial government is inviting applications from community-based organizations to hold and promote events during Well-Being Week 2024.

Scheduled for September 22-28, Well-Being Week is focused on creating awareness of the social determinants of health and how they contribute to an individual’s health and well-being.

Community-based organizations can apply for up to $1,000 to host events pending the event aligns with the objectives of Well-Being Week and takes place within that week.