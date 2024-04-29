Annual Gros Morne Mountain closure in effect May 1 to June 27

The summit of Gros Morne Mountain, which includes the 8 km Summit Trail, will be closed to visitors from May 1 to June 27, 2024. It’s an initiative to protect wildlife during these critical weeks of reproduction and growth.

Arctic hare, rock ptarmigan and caribou need privacy and a disturbance-free environment as they have their young and care for them in their first days of life. For example, rock ptarmigan chicks are extremely vulnerable in their first week after hatching and must be warmed every few minutes. If a rock ptarmigan is distracted from her brood for too long, it can put the chicks at high risk of hypothermia and death. In cold, wet weather just a few minutes can put the chicks in danger. Similarly, caribou give birth to their calves on the mountain at this time and the newborns need to be undisturbed while they find their legs and build their strength to keep up with their mothers and avoid predators.

The closure also helps protect the fragile mountain terrain, as soils that are wet and frost-heaved are easily eroded at this time of year.

While the mountain portion of the Gros Morne Mountain Trail is closed, the 4.5 km Approach Trail from the trailhead to the Ferry Gulch Brook bridge at the base of the mountain remains open. Parks Canada thanks visitors for their understanding in providing the animals caring for their young with the space and security they need at this time. The Summit Trail will re-open to the public on June 28, 2024.

