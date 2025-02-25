Andrew Furey stepping down as Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

It’s official. Andrew Furey is stepping down as premier of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Ministers are gathered at Confederation Building at this hour as Furey addressed the province live on NTV.
Furey announced his intention to run for the provincial Liberal leadership in 2020, and was swiftly endorsed by much of Ball’s cabinet. On Aug. 3, 2020, he was elected leader at the party’s convention, receiving approximately two-thirds of votes cast.
As Furey did not hold a seat in the legislature, he announced on Sept. 7, that he would contest the by-election for Ball’s former seat of Humber-Gros Morne. On Oct, 6, 2020 Furey won the by-election in Humber-Gros Morne.
On March 27, Furey’s Liberals won a majority government.
In December 2024, Furey and Quebec premier Francois Legault signed a 50-year agreement renegotiating the 1969 Churchill Falls Generating Station agreement, which had become vastly more profitable for Hydro-Quebec after energy prices significantly rose but the cost for Hydro-Québec to purchase energy was frozen by the contract until 2041. If ratified by both provinces, the rates for Churchill Falls would go up and Quebec would pay this province $3.5 billion for co-development rights for two anticipated Churchill River energy projects.
NTV’s legislative reporter Ben Cleary, as well as reporters Bailey Howard and Beth Penney, will have comprehensive reports at 5:30 and 6.