Amanda McCallum Named New Executive Director of Mining Industry NL

Amanda McCallum has been appointed as the new Executive Director of Mining Industry NL.

McCallum has been a leader in the mining and minerals sectors. She has worked with both private and public sectors.

“This is a transformative time for our industry and its role in facilitating global response to environmental strategies,” said Mining Industry NL Board Chair, Paul McNeill. “The Newfoundland and Labrador mining industry is intimately engaged in bringing critical metals and mined materials to the world and is unique in its geography, existing infrastructure, friendly investment and governance community and a deep mining heritage. Amanda’s appointment underscores our dedication to pioneering leadership, innovation, and collaboration.”

McCallum takes over for outgoing Executive Director Ed Moriarity.