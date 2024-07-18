All-Party Committee on Mental Health, Substance Use, and Addictions Seeking Public Input

The All-Party Committee on Mental Health, Substance Use, and Addictions is seeking input and recommendations from the public on how to improve mental health and addiction programs and services in the province.

Members of the public, including individuals and families with lived and living experience, community partners, and experts in child and youth services, education, health services, housing, and justice are encouraged to participate.

Participants will be asked to respond to questions on a variety of topics, including their familiarity with current programs and services, the key services needed by youth and young adults who are experiencing mental health and substance use issues, and the barriers faced when accessing services.

The questionnaire is available on engageNL.ca until August 2.