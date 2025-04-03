Approvals announced through Harvester Enterprise Loan Program

Minister of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture Gerry Byrne announced approvals through the Harvester Enterprise Loan Program.

The program provides support for independent fish harvesters and positions the sector for future success.

The Harvester Enterprise Loan Program supports the development of the province’s independent fish harvesting industry through loan guarantees, down-payment loans and interest rebates to fish harvesters.

Qualified harvesters applying for a loan with an eligible financial institution that will be guaranteed by the Provincial Government may be eligible to receive a down-payment loan through the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology, as well as an interest rebate to reduce financing costs associated with the loan from the financial institution.

Harvesters interested in applying for the program should complete an application.

The program represents an investment of up to $10 million towards the down-payment loans and up to $5 million for the interest rebates. Approvals will be based on budget availability and applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.