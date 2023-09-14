All fuels increase overnight

It will cost more to fill up on all types of fuel after the latest PUB fuel price adjustment.

All types of gasoline have increased by up to 5.3 cents per litre.

On the Island, diesel is up 7.2 cents and in western Labrador, diesel has increased by 8.1 cents per litre.

The cost of furnace oil has jumped 6.19 cents and stove oil heating fuel on the Island has also increased by 6.19 cents. Stove oil heating fuel in western Labrador is up by 7.30 cents per litre and propane heating fuel is up by 1.8 cents.

The next regularly scheduled adjustment is on September 21.