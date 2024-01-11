All fuel prices increase overnight

There is an additional Carbon Price Adjustment added to gasoline and diesel prices as of today.

As a result, gasoline has increased by up to 2.0 cents per litre while diesel motor fuel on the Island has increased by up to 5.9 cents and diesel in western Labrador is up by 5.8 cents.

Furnace oil heating fuel has increased by 4.30 cents per litre.

Stove oil heating fuel on the Island is up by 2.49 cents per litre while stove oil heating fuel in western Labrador has increased by 3.43 cents per litre.

Propane heating fuel has increased by 0.9 cents.

The Board’s next regularly scheduled price adjustment is on Thursday, January 18.