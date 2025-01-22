Advocate Gemma Hickey travels to U.S. as Trump signs executive order recognizing only two sexes

A non-binary advocate from this province travelling to the United States today doesn’t know whether or not they will be accepted at the border. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order this week, proclaiming there are only two genders.

The order is expected to remove the ability for Americans to mark “other” or “X” on federal forms, including passports and birth certificates.

Gemma Hickey is heading to Seattle on Wednesday, with a gender neutral ‘X’ on their passport. In a 2017 legal challenge, Hickey helped paved the way to allow the issuing of gender-neutral birth certificates in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Hickey says they are unsure what will happen when they try to enter the United States on Wednesday night, but told NTV News they won’t back down, and feel it’s more important than ever to use their voice.