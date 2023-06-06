Adverse weather conditions impacting ferry services across the province

Marine Atlantic is advising its passengers this week of some rough weather ahead in the Cabot Straight which is expected to impact ferry services all day today and into the evening. If you have a crossing scheduled, be sure to check the Marine Atlantic website for the latest information.

The same weather system also hampered travel yesterday to and from the province. Meanwhile, in Labrador, ice conditions continue to impact the Kamtuk ferry that provides services to Northern coastal areas. Service to Rigolet will instead begin June 11th and Black Tickle service resumes June 15th. Ferry service to all other Northern ports of call, including Nain, will begin June 18th.