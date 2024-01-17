AAHP prepares for possible job action

The union representing more than 800 vital allied health professionals in this province has stated that it is no longer actively participating in conciliation talks with the provincial government. After walking away from the bargaining table in October 2023, the Association of Allied Health Professionals (AAHP) entered into the conciliation process this past December in the hopes of reaching a contract agreement for its membership. On Tuesday, the AAHP decided it was time to focus its energy on mobilizing the membership and determining next steps.

“Our members are done waiting and are demanding change now,” said Gord Piercey, AAHP President. “It became clear to us that the provincial government was not truly listening or making movements that demonstrate an understanding of the value our members bring to the healthcare system. They don’t seem to see the urgency here.”

While the AAHP says they are willing to review future proposals from government, they are no longer going to sit around and wait. The union is focusing its energy on finalizing its Essential Services Agreement and supporting its membership during this frustrating time.

“We are hearing our members loud and clear and they are ready to take action and demand the equality and respect they deserve,” adds Gord. “Our commitment is to them, and doing what we need to do in order to protect and promote their value in healthcare system already in crisis. So, we are focusing on what’s next and how we prepare.”

NTV’s Beth Penney is covering the story and will have more on the NTV Evening Newshour.