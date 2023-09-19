A summer-like Wednesday is on tap for much of the Island, but not so much in Labrador

The advertised heavy rain band that worked across eastern Newfoundland overnight is in the process of moving offshore. Radar imagery from Holyrood indicates this rather well. And speaking of radar, don’t forget we have a live, interactive radar on our weather page!
Rainfall totals across a large part of southern and eastern Newfoundland, going back to last night, are generally between 15 and 30 mm, with lesser amounts through Central and parts of the West Coast.
Behind the rain, we will get a brief surge of warm air to move across most of the Island, along with breaks in the cloud cover. The exception will be on the Northern Peninsula, where rain lingers through much of the day, and on the West Coast, where showers will be numerous this afternoon. Highs reach the upper teens to lower 20s for a large contingent of the Island south of the GNP.
Much of southeastern Labrador will see the rain continuing throughout the day. Highs reach the upper single digits for most areas. And there may even be some snow in the higher elevations!
