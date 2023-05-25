A soggy Thursday night on tap

Rain has arrived over most of the Island and it will continue throughout the overnight into Friday. For most areas, the rain will taper to showers Friday afternoon. Rainfall amounts look to be highest on the Avalon, where over 30 mm will fall in some areas between now and Friday morning. Temperatures will fall into the single digits overnight on the Island.
Labrador will see mainly clear skies tonight, with lows near or below the freezing mark.
Friday will see a showery day on the Island, with highs in the 8 to 12 range. Labrador will see a dry start to the day but rain will swing into the southeast during the afternoon hours. Highs range from 3 on the coast to 14 or 15 in the West.
The Weekend Outlook
Saturday will see mainly cloudy skies with showers on the Island and in parts of Labrador. An area of low pressure will swing out of Labrador on Sunday and toward the Island. This low will bring rain and snow to the Big Land for the second half of the weekend. The Island will see showers arrive on the West Coast during the afternoon on Sunday. Sunday night that rain and shower activity will become more widespread on the Island and some areas of Central and the West Coast may see wet snow. Stay tuned for further details on this!