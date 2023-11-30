A relatively quiet weekend is on tap for the Province; snow and rain looming early next week

Friday Night’s Forecast
A weak area of low pressure and its attached frontal boundaries are helping to drive areas of rain and snow across the western third of the Island and southern Labrador this evening. According to 511nl.ca, snow-covered roads are being reported on the Northern Peninsula and along Route 510 in southern Labrador from the Quebec border to Lodge Bay.
Generally, the snow will exit the coast of Labrador this evening or overnight, and the rain and snow will move out of the West Coast and toward Central this evening. Most falls in Central will be rain as temperatures are generally above freezing. The showers will end in most areas by Saturday morning, and generally, much of Newfoundland and Labrador will be dry come daybreak Saturday.
Temperatures will hold or rise above freezing for much of the Island overnight before falling below by Saturday morning. The exception will be eastern areas, where temperatures will rise overnight and hold or fall to near freezing during the day on Saturday. Meanwhile, Labroar West will see much colder air, with lows in the minus 20s to near -30C overnight.
Saturday and Sunday’s Forecast
Generally quiet and cool weather can be expected across the Province on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be near freezing on the Island and a few below to the minus teens in the Big Land. I don’t expect much precipitation to fall over the weekend, but scattered flurries are possible here and there.
More Snow Next Week?
Cold air will settle across the region during the weekend’s second half and through much of next week as the jet stream dips over the continent’s eastern side. The jet stream is often where lows will develop and track along, as it generally is the dilenator of warm and cold air.
An area of low pressure will develop along the jet stream Monday and track south and east of the Island between late Monday and Tuesday. This track places much of the Island on the low’s cold side (north/west).
In this time frame, it’s impossible to pinpoint where the heaviest snow will be, but systems like this have generally brought a swath of 15+ cm to the ‘bullseye’ location. Again, that is impossible to pinpoint now, but southern and eastern Newfoundland are currently in the running for that.
We can expect wintry conditions to overtake a good bit of the Island during the second half of Monday, and that will likely continue into and possibly throughout Tuesday in some areas.
Updates on the forecast will come over the weekend on NTV.ca and my social media channels. So be sure to check back, as by Sunday, I should have an excellent idea of how this will all play out.
Have a great weekend!