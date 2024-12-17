A few icy sections on the morning drive

There are some icy sections on the Avalon Peninsula in the Metro area and near Whitbourne. Salmonier Line to Roaches Line and Holyrood to Roaches Line is also icy. Roads in the Harbour Breton area are partially ice-covered. Roads in western Labrador are partly snow-covered with icy and slushy patches. Elsewhere, roads are bare and dry with good visibility.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled crossings for this morning and anticipates impacts to tonight’s crossings. The MV Kamutik W will arrive in Natuashish at 8:00 a.m. and is on a load and go schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 264 and 265 are delayed and Air Canada flights 688 and 692 are delayed. In Deer Lake, Air Canada Flight 7946 is late. Flights are on time in Gander.