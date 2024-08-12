79-year-old cyclist dead following vehicle-bicycle collision near Springdale

A 79-year-old man who was riding a bicycle is deceased following a collision that occurred on the Trans-Canada Highway near Kona Beach on August 11, 2024.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., Springdale RCMP received the report of the collision that occurred between a SUV and a pedal bike. The cyclist died at the scene while the lone occupant of the vehicle, a 26-year-old man, was uninjured.

The TCH was impassable for a number of hours to allow for processing of the scene. A Collision Reconstructionist with RCMP Traffic Services attended the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged.

Springdale RCMP thanks firefighters with Southbrook Fire Department and EMS (Emergency Medical Services) who provided assistance at the scene of the collision.

The investigation is continuing.