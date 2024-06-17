66-year-old B.C. woman dead after crash near St. Anthony

A 66-year-old woman from British Columbia is dead after a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Saturday.

Shortly after the noon hour, St. Anthony RCMP received the report of the crash which occurred on Route 430, approximately 38 kilometres south of St. Anthony. A vehicle carrying two occupants left the highway and came to rest on its roof in a ditch. Both occupants were transported to Charles S. Curtis Memorial Hospital in St. Anthony for treatment of serious injuries. The female passenger succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

A Collision Analyst with RCMP Traffic Services attended the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged. The investigation is continuing.