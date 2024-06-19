59-year-old man found dead after fishing trip in Sweet Bay

Police say the body of a 59-year-old man, who was fishing in Sweet Bay, was recovered on Tuesday.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Clarenville RCMP received a report of a fishing boat full of water that had washed up on the shore in Sweet Bay. The boat belonged to a man who had gone fishing earlier in the morning and had not returned.

The Canadian Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre was engaged and the man’s body was recovered from the water. At the time, winds were reported as being high.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the investigation is continuing.