56-year-old man dies in Burin Peninsula crash

Burin Peninsula RCMP are investigating a fatal crash that happened this weekend on Route 210 near Baie de L’Eau that claimed the life of a 56-year-old man.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, Burin Peninsula RCMP received the report of an overturned truck that was submerged in a body of water along Route 210. Police, firefighters and a tow truck attended the scene. The vehicle was removed from the water and the lone occupant was recovered, deceased. Road conditions were slippery at the time of the crash.

A Collision Analyst with RCMP Traffic Services attended the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was engaged. The investigation is continuing.