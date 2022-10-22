26-year-old man dies in ATV crash in Fox Cove

A 26-year-old Burin Peninsula man died when his ATV left a trail in Fox Cove and went down a steep embankment.

Burin Peninsula RCMP received a call just after 8 p.m. Saturday from a resident who saw the overturned ATV and found the deceased operator. Police officers from the detachment responded, along with Burin Fire Department and ambulance services.

Alcohol or drug impairment is not considered to be a factor in this death. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the investigation is continuing.