2024 Mel Woodward Cup finals takes place Wednesday

The 2024 Mel Woodward Cup will take place tomorrow from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Memorial University’s Emera Innovation Exchange at the Signal Hill Campus.

The eighth annual pitch competition awards a top prize of $25,000 and a runner-up prize of $15,000 to the most innovative and high-potential student-led startups at Memorial University.

There are five finalists.

Atlantic BioCor converts crab waste into chitosan, providing applications for industries ranging from agriculture to cosmetics.

Invertable propels the aquaculture industry towards a sustainable future through land-based fish feed made of insects.

Mallax Vision helps e-commerce sellers reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction through automated damaged product analysis on customer returns.

MetaCrust provides lightweight, energy efficient, end-to-end secure transmission of health data on low-powered remote patient monitoring devices.

Tuckamore Technologies uses augmented reality and thermal imaging to help firefighters navigate low-visibility environments.

The top two teams will also receive in-kind prizes from Altitude Media, Atlantic IP Advantage, Cox & Palmer, Gardiner Centre, Genesis, HeyOrca!, KMPG, Perfect Day and TechNL.

The winners of two additional awards will also be revealed.