2024 Gander NL Winter Games officially begin

The 2024 Newfoundland and Labrador Winter Games are getting off to a busy start today with action in six different sports taking place.
Medals will be handed out in Gymnastics, which will see action in the following apparatus beginning at 10 a.m.: Women’s 40×40 Floor, Beam, Uneven Bars and Table Vault/Vault Trainer, and Men’s 40×40 Floor, High Bars, Paralell Bars and Table Vault/Vault Trainer. Gymnastics takes place at the Airials Active Wellness Centre in Gander.
Cross-Country Skiing will also be handing out medals on Sunday at the Airport Nordic Ski Club in Gander. Action begins at 10:30 a.m. with 600-800m Sprint Classic Qualifications. The heats take place at 1:30 p.m. with the finals beginning at 2 p.m. when medals will be handed out in the 600-800m Sprint Classic. Medal ceremony takes place at 3 p.m.
Team Competition Under 18 Mix will see the shuttlecocks flying as Badminton gets underway at Gander Collegiate at 8 a.m. with the final encounter taking place at 8 p.m.
Male Hockey gets underway at Gander’s Steele Community Centre at 8 a.m. as well. Pool match-ups will take place every hour and a half until 8 p.m. with all three pools getting in on the action.
Table Tennis will host Team Competition Female and Male at the Gander Evangel Pentecostal Church from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with exciting action happening on six tables at a time.
Male and Female preliminaries take place at the Gander Curling Club starting at 1:30 p.m. The sheets will be in action throughout the day with the final preliminaries starting at 6:30 p.m.