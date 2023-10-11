18-Hole Disc Golf Course Proposed for Airport Heights in St. John’s

The City of St. John’s is seeking feedback on an 18-hole disc golf course in Airport Heights at the top of McNiven Place.

The City has received a development application and the area is currently an informal open space.

Engagement is open from October 10 to 27. Residents in the area will receive information in the mail about the project.

Residents can provide feedback through the comment and mapping tools on EngageStJohns.ca, through email, or by calling 311 and asking to speak to a member of the project team.

There will also be a drop-in open house on Wednesday, October 25 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Roncalli Elementary School gym.

Feedback gathered will inform staff’s recommendations regarding the final approval as this is not a city-led project.