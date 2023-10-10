Your Morning Forecast; A decent Wednesday for some, but not so much for others

A narrow area of rain and showers is working its way across eastern Newfoundland this morning. The showers are moving from south to north, and the band is slowly slipping east. This narrow area of rain should lose its punch as it moves over the Avalon, meaning the rain should ease but the showers will remain.
Rest of Today
The showers and drizzle will continue across eastern, northeastern, central, and northwestern Newfoundland areas, along with coastal portions of Labrador today. At the same time, areas of southern and western Newfoundland will see skies clear out this morning. The clearing skies may even make it as far as Central by late afternoon. There is a chance areas as far east as Notre Dame and Bonavista Bays also see some sun later today, but I’m not holding my breath on that. Labrador West will also see sunny breaks at times today. Futurecast, below, times out the departure of the cloud cover and the expected temperatures for the day.
Thursday and Friday do not look dissimilar to today. The next, more organized area of rain, moves in for Saturday and lingers into Sunday. At this point, significant rainfall is likely over a large portion of the Island from a slow-moving, moisture-laden, area of low pressure. I’ll have more on this for you this evening.
Have a great Wednesday!
/Eddie