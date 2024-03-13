Your Community: Upcoming shows for singer Craig Sharpe

In tonight’s Your Community, entertainment reporter Amanda Mews speaks with musician Craig Sharpe about his upcoming shows.
Post Views: 0
You Might also like
-
Your Community: Workshops with renowned conductorBy Amanda Mews — March 12, 2024
In tonight’s Your Community, Amanda Mews heads to Holy Heart High School where a Dutch…Post Views: 102
-
Your Community: Lawnya VawnyaBy Amanda Mews — March 11, 2024
The lineup has just been announced for a St. John’s festival of independent art. NTV’s…Post Views: 127
-
Your Community: MUN Education ‘takes action’By Marykate O'Neill — March 8, 2024
Tonight in Your Community: NTV’s Marykate O’Neill heads to Big Brothers, Big Sisters for a…Post Views: 198