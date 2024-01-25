Your Community: New hockey training facility opens in Paradise

Tonight in Your Community, NTV’s Amanda Mews visits a new hockey training facility in Paradise.
Post Views: 0
You Might also like
-
Your Community: PickleballBy Amanda Mews — January 24, 2024
NTV’s Amanda Mews learns about the growing sport of Pickleball.Post Views: 123
-
Your Community: East Coast Music Award nominations announced on TuesdayBy Amanda Mews — January 23, 2024
Nominations for this year’s East Coast Music Awards were announced today. NTV’s Amanda Mews speaks with…Post Views: 128
-
Your Community: ‘A One Night Stand with Mary Walsh’ coming to Holy Heart TheatreBy Amanda Mews — January 22, 2024
You’ve seen her as a warrior princess, a lovable elderly lady, and the Missus Downstairs,…Post Views: 190