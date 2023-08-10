Your Community: Memorial University Career Fair

NTV’s Amanda Mews is in Your Community, as she checks out a new career fair, hosted by the provinces university.
Post Views: 0
You Might also like
-
Your Community: Global Music SeriesBy Amanda Mews — 1 day ago
Music-NL is celebrating the diversity of talent in the province through their ‘Global Music Series’.…Post Views: 101
-
Your Community: Women’s Baseball TournamentBy Marykate O'Neill — 2 days ago
A major tournament is set for St. John’s with the under-21 women’s invitational baseball championship…Post Views: 203
-
Your Community: Kidney Foundation golf tournamentBy Marykate O'Neill — 3 days ago
It’s a special tournament that brings awareness to those affected by kidney disease in Newfoundland…Post Views: 212