Your Community: Food Day Canada

It’s a day that encourages everyone to buy, cook and eat Canadian cuisine. This coming Saturday is “Food Day Canada.” NTV’s Marykate O’Neill reports.
Post Views: 0
About the AuthorMarykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
You Might also like
-
Your Community: Royal St. John’s RegattaBy Michael Connors — 2 days ago
There will be lots to see and do at Quidi Vidi Lake if the Royal St. John’s Regatta goes ahead on Wednesday. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill has more.Post Views: 194
-
Your Community: The Rolling BarrageBy Amanda Mews — 3 days ago
“The Rolling Barrage” is a 19-day motorcycle trek across Canada for survivors of PTSD. NTV’s Amanda Mews has more.Post Views: 342
-
Your Community: Big weekend for George Street FestBy Marykate O'Neill — 6 days ago
The annual George Street Fest is up and running. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill tells us what spectators can expect this weekend.Post Views: 480