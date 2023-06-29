Your Community: Canada Day on George Street

People celebrate Canada Day in many different ways. But a fan favourite here in the capital city is to head down to George Street for live music and entertainment while enjoying some nice weather.
NTV’s Marykate O’Neill is in Your Community.
About the AuthorMarykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
