Your Community

Your Community: Annual ‘Route 210’ motorcycle ride raises money for autism programs

Posted: August 15, 2023 7:56 pm
By Web Team


video
play-sharp-fill

A motorcycle ride is held each year on the Burin Peninsula, to raise money for autism programs in the region.

‘Route 210 – Ride The Boot’ is hosted by the Heritage Riders, who are promoting their annual motorcycle raffle, tonight in Your Community.

Post Views: 36

Scroll to top