Justice News

Young teen could face adult sentence

Posted: April 1, 2024 7:46 pm
By Rosie Mullaley



video
play-sharp-fill

It was a case that shocked the province in August of last year. Today, the 14-year-old boy who’s suspected of killing a woman in mount pearl could be sentenced an as adult if he’s found guilty.

NTV’s Rosie Mullaley has the story.

Post Views: 82

Scroll to top Hide picture