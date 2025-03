Routine walk-in X-ray services at Dr. Y.K. Jeon Kittiwake Health Centre in New-Wes-Valley will be unavailable until further notice.

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services advises that if routine X-ray services are required, patients may travel to Gander or Grand Falls-Windsor.

This is a temporary disruption and it does not affect other services provided by the emergency and laboratory departments.