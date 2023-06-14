Eddie's Update Weather

Wreckhouse Wind Warning in effect tonight into Thursday

By Eddie Sheerr June 14, 2023

The ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander has issued a Wreckhouse Wind Warning for the Channel-Port aux Basques area. Wind speeds in the Wreckhouse, and some of the surrounding area, will gust as high as 110 km/h from the southeast overnight into Thursday morning.

Wind speeds will subside, somewhat, Thursday morning, but will continue to gust as high as 80 km/h through Thursday night.

High-profile vehicles going through the area heed to need signage in the area. This includes vehicles such as transport trucks and motorhomes and those towing travel trailers or fifth wheels.

