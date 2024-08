On Tuesday afternoon, the RNC were called to a residence in the east end of St. John’s.

Police were informed that a female armed with a knife was damaging property at that location.

Officers located and arrested the 29-year-old female who now faces charges of Assault, Assault with a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, and Mischief by way of Damaging Property.

She was held to appear in court in the morning.