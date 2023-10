At 5:00 p.m. on Monday, the RNC in Corner Brook was called to a report of an assault on Shamrock Crescent.

A 38-year-old woman required medical attention and was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was treated and released.

A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and property damage.

The accused was held in custody and will appear in court today to answer to the charges.