Thursday afternoon the RNC responded to a business in the downtown area of St. John’s following a report of an assault.

Officers determined that a 43-year-old female customer had assaulted a male customer, caused a disturbance and failed to pay for her order.

The customers were unknown to one another and the victim sustained minor injuries.

The woman was charged with assault, fraudulently obtaining food or accommodation, and causing a disturbance.

The accused was arrested and held for court.