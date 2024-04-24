Woman dead after being struck by transport truck on TCH near Thomas Pond

A woman has died following a collision that occurred between a pedestrian and a transport truck on the eastbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway near Thomas Pond yesterday afternoon.

Shortly before 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Holyrood RCMP received the report of a collision. Evidence gathered at the scene indicates that at the time of the collision, the pedestrian was on the eastbound lane of the highway. The woman died at the scene. The occupants of the transport truck were not injured and the driver showed no signs of impairment.

A Collision Reconstructionist attended the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged. The investigation is continuing.