Woman arrested in St. John’s for causing disturbances in two places

The RNC responded to an unknown trouble call in the center City area of St. John’s on Sunday afternoon.

Following a short investigation, police searched for the 29-year-old female believed to be responsible, but efforts to locate her were unsuccessful.

At about 9:00 p.m. police responded to another call of unknown trouble at a local hotel. Upon arriving at the scene officers located the female from the earlier complaint and she was arrested.

The accused was charged with uttering threats to cause bodily harm, mischief by damaging property, and resisting arrest. She was taken into custody and held for a court appearance.