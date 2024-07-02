News

Woman arrested following theft in downtown St. John’s

Posted: July 2, 2024 6:32 am
By Web Team


On Monday afternoon the RNC were called to the downtown area of St. John’s for a complaint of a theft from a business.

Officers learned that a 28-year-old female had entered the store and stole several cans of beer from the merchant before leaving without paying.

A short time later, the woman was located and was arrested without incident. She faces charges of theft under $5000 and breaching a release order. It was also determined that the woman was wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court.

The accused was held to appear in court this morning.

